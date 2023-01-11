The Franklin Police Department arrested three people from Indiana on New Year's Day who they said are part of a "well-organized crime ring."
According to an FPD news release, an FPD sergeant was speaking with a man sitting in a car in the parking lot of the Cool Springs Extended Stay hotel when the car came back as stolen.
Police confronted the man inside of a hotel room where they found a "complex money counterfeiting system, hundreds of stolen identities, a substantial amount of crystal meth, and a gun that had its serial numbers removed."
Police also seized four "stolen luxury and sports cars" from the hotel parking lot which they said were tied to the man and two of his accomplices who were also in the hotel room.
Those three people, 46-year old Jacob Seyfried, 39-year-old Ashley Cooper, and 43-year-old Frank Jose Lassen Garay, were all arrested, and have since had their cases bound over to a grand jury for possible indictment.
Garay was charged with theft of property ($10,000-$60,000) and identity theft trafficking; Seyfried, who police said is also awaiting trial on unspecified federal charges, was charged with with theft of property ($60,000-$250,000), identity theft trafficking and possession of a weapon by a felon convicted of a drug offense; Cooper was charged with was charged with with theft of property ($60,000-$250,000), identity theft trafficking and criminal simulation (greater than $1,000 but less than $2,500).
