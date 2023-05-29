The Franklin Police Department is investigating a sexual assault of a 14-year-old at a movie theater on May 26.
According to an FPD news release, the incident occurred at Franklin's AMC Thoroughbred 20 movie theater after an unidentified man followed the unidentified teen victim into the men's restroom where he "sexually groped the teen."
Police said that the suspect first approached the teen and his friends at the concession stand, where he engaged them in small talk before later following the boy to the restroom during the movie.
When the teen ran from the restroom and back to his friends, the suspect left the cinema, and now police are hoping that someone will recognize the man.
The suspect is described as a Black man who was wearing a pink shirt and sporting a goatee and braided hair.
FPD is asking anyone with information about the man or the incident to call detectives at (615) 794-2513, by contacting Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, or by submitting an anonymous eTip where you may be eligible for a cash reward.
