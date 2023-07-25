A man robbed the Regions Bank on Columbia Avenue in Franklin on Tuesday.
The Franklin Police Department posted a photograph to social media of the unidentified suspect who they said robbed the bank at noon.
The man was seen carrying several bags while wearing sunglasses, a medical mask, a hoodie, and a hat.
FPD is asking that anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect to call 615-794-2513.
No other information has been released, and FPD was not immediately available for additional comment.
