Franklin bank robbery suspect July 2023
FPD

A man robbed the Regions Bank on Columbia Avenue in Franklin on Tuesday.

The Franklin Police Department posted a photograph to social media of the unidentified suspect who they said robbed the bank at noon.

The man was seen carrying several bags while wearing sunglasses, a medical mask, a hoodie, and a hat.

FPD is asking that anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect to call 615-794-2513.

No other information has been released, and FPD was not immediately available for additional comment.

