Several thousand people attended the third Franklin Pride celebration in The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Saturday in what was a family-friendly gathering that came after weeks of uncertainty and controversy in the community.
Franklin Pride President Clayton Klutts said that the partnerships they have with the City of Franklin and their various departments were key to hosting a fun, safe and successful event.
“We think it’s so important to have Pride festivals in every community, not just the big cities, so it’s extremely important to me and the rest of the board that we’re able to do this,” Klutts told The News. “Everyone is really happy that we’ve been able to have the festival this year, and they’re having a great time.”
On April 11, the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen narrowly approved the festival in a contentious meeting that saw hundreds of community members demonstrate for and against the celebration, including more than 100 people who issued public comments.
“Because of your courage, Williamson County is becoming a more inclusive and accepting place to work and live,” Festival organizers said in a social media post following the conclusion of the event.
The festival featured dozens of vendor booths and food trucks from local businesses, artisans, churches and community groups, as well as two stages with live music. Drag shows were not a part of this year’s festivities, a voluntary choice by the organizers in light of Tennessee’s public drag ban which was signed into law earlier this year.
Late on Friday, just hours before Franklin Pride kicked off, a Federal judge ruled that the drag ban was unconstitutional and halted its enforcement in Shelby County, where the legal case originated.
"We will miss them [drag performers] being on stage this year, and look forward to having them back with us in the future," Klutts told the crowd during his opening remarks. "We cherish each person who is here with us today and we rejoice that you are here because Pride is for everyone."
Security was heightened at this year's festival as organizers rented out the entirety of the park, which was patrolled by Franklin Police officers working alongside a private security company. In addition to standard uniformed police, FPD’s SWAT team was also stationed at the festival as well as other emergency crews from the Franklin Fire Department and Williamson Medical Center EMS.
While protests against the festival took place, only a handful of protesters gathered outside of the park, most of whom self-identified as Christians. Several protesters were more outspoken, one of whom was a man sporting far-right tattoos and clothing with a sign bearing an anti-LGBTQ slur.
Some of the Christian protesters entered the free festival and began to proselytize to attendees, at which point they were told to leave the festival. This occurred several times with different groups of protesters. One man who refused to leave was arrested and charged with trespassing.
Police identified the man as 37-year-old Joseph Cocchini, who they said is "local." Cocchini argued that the park was a public place and disagreed that he should be asked to leave; he was arrested in protest. A fellow protester left voluntarily after Cocchini was arrested. No other incidents were reported.
