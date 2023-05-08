Franklin Mayor Ken Moore will issue the 2023 State of the City address on May 24.
The event will take place at 7 a.m. at Rolling Hills Community Church, with Moore’s address to take place promptly at 7:45 a.m., which will also be live-streamed across all of the city’s social media accounts.
Breakfast will be provided at the event, in which the theme is “Crossing the Goal Line,” where Mayor Moore is expected to discuss the city’s achievements in 2022 and Capital Projects beginning or nearing completion in 2023.
City Administrator Eric Stuckey, Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner, Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson and other administration officials will also join Moore to discuss other city news.
Breakfast will be provided by the Franklin Breakfast Rotary, and the event will be emceed by Williamson Herald Editor Derby Jones.
“I look forward to the State of the City address every year,” Moore said in a news release. “This is our chance to showcase the city departments and our team members. We have one of the best city teams in the country and this is my opportunity to shine a light on all the great work we’ve accomplished and projects we continue to develop. I hope citizens can take the time to come watch the presentation or tune in on social media to see what we are achieving.”
Rollng Hills Community Church is located at 1810 Columbia Avenue in Franklin.
