A Franklin teen and a Brentwood woman were killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 65 early Sunday morning after police said that the teen was traveling in the wrong direction.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, 19-year-old Corban Sheridan and 36-year-old Kelly Tolliver were both killed when the 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Sheridan, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-65 between Harding Place and Old Hickory Boulevard and collided head-on with a 2017 Audi Q7 SUV, driven by Tolliver.
Both drivers died at the scene, and police are continuing to investigate why Sheridan was driving in the wrong direction, including awaiting the results of a toxicology test.
