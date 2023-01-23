A Franklin woman was "seriously injured" in an early morning house fire on Saturday that resulted in an estimated $100,000 in damage.
According to a Franklin Fire Department news release, emergency crews were dispatched to the single-story Chestnut Lane home just before 4 a.m., with a Franklin Police Department officer arriving as the first responder on the scene.
"He observed heavy smoke, opened the front door, found the woman and only occupant on the threshold, and pulled her from the home," the news release reads.
That unidentified woman was transported to a local hospital, but the extent of her injuries was not made public.
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the woman was alerted by a smoke alarm and was able to call 911.
King said she may have delayed exiting her home while attemptng to find her pet cat which was not immediately located by firefighters.
