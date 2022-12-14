ShorterChapelAMEChurch Bell Tower Restoration 2022-5.jpg

Shorter Chapel AME Church Pastor Dr. Kenneth Hill applauds from the pulpit as parishioners Mary Mills and her grandson J.R. Blackmun ring the church's historic bell on Dec. 8, 2022, prior to the bell's reinstallation as part of a months-long restoration of the bell tower.

 Matt Masters

Franklin’s historic Shorter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church is preparing for their 154th year with the restoration of the church's century-old bell tower.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, community and government leaders joined with the Shorter Chapel congregation to celebrate the milestone, which included remarks from Shorter Chapel AME Church Pastor Dr. Kenneth Hill, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Tennessee Historical Commission member Doris McMillan.

“We stand together worshiping at working together to preserve the historic integrity and legacy of this site,” Rev. Hill told the packed church.

The African Methodist Episcopal Church is the oldest African-American denomination in the United States, and in 1868, former enslaved African Americans created a sanctuary called Shorter Chapel.

ShorterChapelAMEChurch Bell Tower Restoration 2022-2.jpg

Community members attend a Dec. 8, 2022, celebration at Franklin's Shorter Chapel AME Church for the start of a months-long restoration of the church's bell tower.

Shorter Chapel AME Church was originally located on Second Avenue South at Church Street in what was once the Franklin First United Methodist Church building.

Franklin First UMC moved to its location on Fourth Avenue and sold the building to African-American worshippers for $1,500, before the congregation again outgrew their space and relocated to their current location on Natchez Street in 1925.

“It is a beautiful thing to be part of a legacy here in Williamson County with African-American citizens, and the support they have from a general population," McMillan said.

ShorterChapelAMEChurch Bell Tower Restoration 2022.jpg

Tennessee Historical Commission member Doris McMillan.

“It is the legacy and strength of our faith," McMillan continued. "Anyone that knows the Black church, and knows the presence of the Black being -- It is our faith. It is the things that brought us the mystery of the gospel that carried the slaves from the plantation to where you are seated today.”

The Shorter Chapel bell tower was first used in the early 20th century but had recently fallen into disrepair, with the congregation setting out in the winter of 2016 to restore the century-old bell tower.

The church has raised more than $160,000 for the restoration project which saw work begin this week with an expected completion date of March 2023.
ShorterChapelAMEChurch Bell Tower Restoration 2022-3.jpg

Shorter Chapel AME Church Pastor Dr. Kenneth Hill poses for a photo with the church's historic bell on Dec. 8, 2022, prior to the bell's reinstallation as part of a months-long restoration of the bell tower.
“It's an honor for me as mayor of the City of Franklin to be some small part of congratulating this church today on what you're doing and the importance of this, and I look forward to the completion of a project,” Moore said.
 
The celebration concluded with the ringing of the historic bell by Franklin community leader Mary Mills and her grandson, and soon that bell will ring again, marking a new era for Franklin's Shorter Chapel AME Church.