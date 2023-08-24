Franklin Police responded to a reported "bomb scare" on Wednesday morning after a backpack was left at a gas station in an incident where police found no explosives.
First responders, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol's bomb squad, responded to the Twice Daily's Shell gas station on Carothers Parkway at 10 a.m. after a "concerned customer saw a woman abandon a backpack at the pumps and then drive away," with another citizen reporting that they were concerned that the bag might contain a bomb.
Police locked down the surrounding area as a precaution, but only shoes were found in the backpack.
"Franklin Police appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation while they and responders from several agencies worked to quickly evaluate and mitigate any potential danger to the public," FPD said.
