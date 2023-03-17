Free tax preparation services are being offered throughout tax season at the Williamson County Library in Franklin.
The in-person Vita Free Tax Prep service is open to anyone who earned $70,000 or less in 2022 and is made possible by the United Way.
Appointments are required, with tax professionals on site on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-6p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, through April 17 in the library's meeting room.
Appointments can also be made by calling 615-830-7940 and leaving a voicemail.
The United Way also provides a list of walk-in sites, and more information is available by calling 211.
An online tax preparation service is also available in partnership with Code for America and its GetYourRefund.org.
Williamson County Public Library's main branch is located at 1314 Columbia Avenue in Franklin.
