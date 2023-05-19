Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Friday that he would be appointing Stacey Edmonson as District Attorney General for the 21st Judicial District. Edmondson will be filling the vacancy created after the death of former Attorney General Kim Helper.
“Stacey is a dedicated public servant and highly-qualified attorney, and I value the significant experience she will continue to bring to the 21st Judicial District,” Gov. Lee said in a news release. “I am confident she will lead with integrity, and I appreciate her service to Tennesseans.”
Edmonson currently serves as the Deputy District Attorney General, a role she has held for 12 years. Overall, she has been with the 21st Judicial District for nearly two decades.
According to a Governor's Office news release, Edmonson earned her bachelor’s degree at Belmont University and her Juris Doctorate (J.D.) at Loyola University School of Law. She currently resides in Spring Hill with her family.
Helper served as DA from 2008 until her death in March. She was reelected in 2022 after running unopposed. Helper was one of four elected female district attorney generals in the state and was the only woman to hold the position in the 21st District.
