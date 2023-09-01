Attorneys David Veile, Russell Gill and Erin Nations, who is also a District 6 Williamson County Commissioner, were all selected to be considered to fill the upcoming 21st Judicial District’s Circuit Judge vacancy, an appointment which will soon be made by Gov. Bill Lee.
The three candidates applied for the position, which is currently held by Judge Michael Binkley who will retire on September 29.
As previously reported, 72-year-old Binkley’s retirement comes just shy of one year after he won reelection to the bench, after serving 11 years on the bench and a 35-year career as a trial lawyer in private practice.
Williamson County resident and current Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee Brian Martin also interviewed for the position, but was not successful in advancing in the appointment process.
Nations, Veile and Gill will now go through another interview process after which Gov. Lee will name and appoint a judge. The selection will then serve until the next general election in Nov. 2024, at which point the seat will be determined by the voters, meaning that the appointed judge could be challenged for the position.
The nearly five-hour meeting saw the 10-member Commission question the applicants on their records, experience, temperament, and legal philosophies, as well as gauging the applicant’s intentions regarding the 2024 election.
Gill told the Commission that, if appointed to the role, he would run for the office, but if he’s not appointed, he would not seek the job in 2024. Veile and Nations both said that they plan to run for the office next year.
No members of the public spoke in opposition of any of the candidates, while Nations did have one person speak in favor of her appointment, former Williamson County Judge and County Commissioner Robbie Beal, who is now Nations’ law partner at their Brentwood firm.
Several sitting Williamson County judges, including Binkley and Judges Deanna Johnson and Joseph Woodruff and Franklin Municipal Judge Jessica Borne sat in the audience throughout the public interviews.
