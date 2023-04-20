Gov. Bill Lee has unveiled proposed language for an extreme risk protection plan, which would temporarily remove guns from the possession of people who have been deemed a threat to themselves or others.
“We all agree that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons,” Lee said in a video statement. “And that should be done in a way that requires due process and high burden of proof, supports law enforcement, punishes false reporting, enhances mental health support and preserves the Second Amendment for law-abiding citizens.”
The legislation has not yet been filed as a late bill or attached to any existing bills as an amendment. But the proposed language has been released, and Lee said it follows a similar structure to Tennessee law requiring people who have been convicted of domestic violence have their guns temporarily confiscated.
Following court proceedings, the legislation would allow for a person's guns to be confiscated for up to 180 days if she/he is considered a mental health risk. The bill also outlines scenarios that could warrant someone's guns being removed.
Shortly after the release of Lee’s statement, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally announced his support of the legislation.
“Making sure the mentally ill and those in crisis do not have access to firearms while protecting the Second Amendment rights of everyone else is no easy task,” McNally said in his statement. “It is an extremely delicate balance. I believe that balance has been struck with this proposed temporary mental health order of protection.”
While McNally previously voiced support for some form of legislation removing guns from the possession of people who may be a risk, other Republican legislators have been more hesitant. On Tuesday, a Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald)-sponsored bill that, rather than protect people from guns, protects gun manufacturers and sellers from lawsuits over illegal acts carried out using their products passed. It is not yet clear when the new legislation could hit the floor, what this means for the budget (which is supposed to be before both the House and Senate floors Wednesday) or if it has the support it needs to make it to Lee's desk.
“There’s broad agreement that this is the right approach,” said Lee. “It should be that simple. But sadly it’s not. Political groups began drawing their battle lines before the bill was even completed.” Lee is calling on lawmakers to set aside politics and get the legislation through before the session comes to an end, which could happen as soon as this week.
The House Republican Caucus said in a joint statement that the legislation was a "non-starter" for the group, which controls a supermajority in the House. Pro-gun groups have also said they oppose Lee's push, while Democrats are backing it.
This story was first published by our sister publication Nashville Scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.