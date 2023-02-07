Have you ever wanted to scale a Nashville high rise? Well soon, you’ll get the chance to do just that while supporting Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury at the same time.
The nonprofit housing initiative will launch the thrill-seeking fundraiser on March 9. 76 participants who raise at least $1,000 donations will rappel down the side of the 18-story Vertis Green Hills high rise.
According to a HFHWM news release, money raised during the event will fund materials needed to build affordable housing for local families through their Homeownership & Critical Repair Programs.
“We are excited to offer this unique fundraiser that will support building homes for local families while offering the (probably) once-in-a-lifetime experience of rappelling down a Nashville skyscraper,” HFHWM CEO Kim Randell said.
The event is held in conjunction with Over the Edge, a special events company, and is open to all ages, but participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian, and all participants must be within the 100-to-300 pound weight range required by safety standards.
Event registration is available online here, and questions regarding special accommodations for participants with special needs, severe health complications or allergies, and more can be answered at 615-690-8090.
