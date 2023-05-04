The Harpeth Conservancy has restructured their leadership in an evolution that the non-profit said “expands the organization’s capacity to achieve its mission of clean water and healthy rivers for all Tennesseans.”
Harpeth Conservancy’s COO Grace Stranch now serves as CEO, while founding CEO Dorie Bolze now serves as President, and Anne Passino has been named in the new position of Director of Clean Water Protection.
According to a news release, Passino, a Nashville native, practiced law in Tennessee for 15 years, including as a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center where her primary focus was on clean water and growth and development.
“The next 10 years are critical to protect the future of our rivers, creeks, and clean water access for all Tennesseans," Harpeth Conservancy Board Chair Courtney Laginess said in the release. "To meet this challenge, the board and staff developed a capacity expansion plan to address the burgeoning need for increased conservation leadership in the state and to attract top talent and experts."
More information about the Harpeth Conservancy can be found here.
