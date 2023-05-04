The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced its 2023 Sites to Save and Sites to Watch.
The annual list highlights properties that are “historically significant and endangered because of age, condition or potential development” and is “designed to help the community join the Heritage Foundation in its efforts to raise awareness of Williamson County’s significant historic, cultural, geographical and archaeological resources, including buildings, structures, cemeteries, historic districts, archaeological sites, and natural and cultural landscapes.”
2023 Sites to Save
Beechwood Hall, unincorporated Williamson County
The Historic Franklin Masonic Hall in Franklin
The Historic Jenkins-Wilson House in Nolensville
Nolensville Cemeteries in Nolensville
The Historic 350-year-old Chinkapin Oak Tree known as Ruth in Arrington
The Civil War Earthworks in Triune
The Natchez Street Historic District in Franklin
The Historic Daniel McMahon House and Cemetery in Franklin
The Mill Creek Headwaters in Nolensville
“Franklin is nationally renowned for its historic preservation success, and it is because our community all pulls in the same direction toward a common goal of maintaining what makes our community so special,” Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley said. “We’re thankful for the hundreds of community members who nominated sites toward which we should put our attention and resources. Our Foundation will continue to steward the best practices in preservation that deliver results and maintain our history.”
2023 Sites to Watch
The Green Farm in Franklin
The Historic Sherwood Green House in Nolensville
The Frierson-Voorhies Cemetery in Brentwood
Dry Stacked Stone Walls found across Williamson County
Kellytown Archaeological Site in Northwest Brentwood
Green Grove Primitive Baptist Church in Triune
1801 Historic Natchez Bridge and Road on Currey Farm in Franklin
Pryor Lillie’s Body of Work Architectural Design in unincorporated Williamson County
“Preservation works best with coordination and productive and positive advocacy that articulate the value of preserving the places and stories that make Williamson County special,” Senior Director of Preservation and Education Rachael Finch said. “We’re excited and thankful to the community for aiding us and guiding our priorities for this important and impactful program.”
Heritage Foundation staff will now work with the public, willing property owners, municipalities and construction and preservation experts to assess the needs of the sites going forward.
In conjunction with the 2023 Sites to Save announcement, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and the Tennessee Historical Commission hosted the Southeast Regional State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO)/Tribal Historic Preservation Office (THPO) Meeting in Franklin, which saw more than 85 attendees from across the southeast.
“Franklin is recognized nationally for its historic preservation ethic, driven for more than half a century by the leadership of the Heritage Foundation,” Tennessee Historical Commission Executive Director and State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick McIntyre said. “Our office is honored to share Franklin and Williamson County’s remarkable example with historic preservation leaders from across the Southeast.”
