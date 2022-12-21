The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced the appointment of five new members to their Board of Directors.
Those new board members include Franklin resident and national television host and author Megan Alexander; Hunter Jones, Chair of the Heritage Foundation’s Next Gen young professionals group; businessman, Broadway producer, film financier, tech entrepreneur, philanthropist, restaurateur and renewable energy investor Adam Sansiveri; General Counsel for The Breakaway League, LLC, Bo Segers; and businessman Mark Sutton who was named the Chairman of the International Paper Board of Directors in 2015 and CEO in 2014 as well as serving in numerous other leadership roles for varying companies.
“Williamson County has so many historic places and stories that live on today because of active devoted citizens who believe in the cause of historic preservation,” Heritage Foundation of Williamson County President and CEO Bari Beasley said in a news release.
“The Heritage Foundation is privileged to have a Board of Directors that give their time, talents, and acumen to guide the organization. The addition of Megan, Adam, Hunter, Bo, and Mark to our team further solidifies our ability to continue serving the preservation needs of the community.”
