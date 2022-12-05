Heritage Foundation of Williamson County President and Chief Executive Officer Bari Beasley has penned an open letter on the future of Beechwood Hall following national attention on the historic home.
This fall, concerns over the potential demolition of the historic home grew, sparking an online petition and an appearance by musician Kid Rock on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight which threw the home into the national spotlight.
Beasley's open letter disputes allegations that the organization accepted donations from the property owners in exchange for not advocating for the historic home, and says that the Heritage Foundation is doing what they can to help preserve the property which is privately owned.
"Recent sensationalist declarations and misinformation have been spread about the Heritage Foundation regarding Beechwood Hall," Beasely said in the letter. "This has not only been an attempt to damage our Foundation, but a black eye in national media for our community – it is contrary to the Franklin way."
BEECHWOOD HALL BACKGROUND
The home dates back to 1856 and the surrounding 268 acres, which sits in Williamson County's unincorporated area just outside of Franklin and Leiper's Fork, were purchased in 2021 by Larry Keele, an Advisory Partner with Oaktree Capital Management, a California-based company which he co-founded in 1995.
Keele is originally from Lewisburg, Tennessee, and according to the Heritage Foundation's 2019 annual report, the Keeles were one of 11 individuals or groups who made a "Founders" level donation to the organization which ranges between $10,000–$24,999.
The Heritage Foundation said that the Keeles are not currently donors to the organization.
Despite the home being added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988, with a listed "local" significance, that designation doesn't protect the property as it is privately owned in the unincorporated county and has no current zoning to protect the property from demolition or development.
Community activists have said that the home is on a "deathwatch" and questioned the motives of the Keele's and the Heritage Foundation.
Their online petition aims to "permanently stop all demolition, make efforts to protect the property from further deterioration and commit to a preservation solution that preserves Historic Beechwood Hall for future generations."
The petition is also "calling on state and county elected officials to pass laws that require a demolition permit and a 120-day waiting period for historic properties within Williamson County."
Among the concerns stated by community activists were the demolition of a 1970's-era addition to the rear of the home which recently took place, and the removal of the home's spiral staircase banister.
A burn pit is present on the property, which caused some activists to question if the banister had been destroyed, but the property owners have stated that the bannister was removed and has been stored in a "safe, conditioned space" in order to preserve the piece which is original to the home.
The Heritage Foundation said that no historical items were placed in the burn pit, which they said contains "dead trees" and "the old perimeter fence."
The property has been largely neglected for decades but was at one time owned by country music icon Hank Williams, and country musicians and husband and wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the latter of which featured the home in several music videos.
That neglect is evident when touring the large rooms that bear their history alongside peeling wallpaper, dust, mold, dead birds and broken windows.
A more contemporary upstairs bathroom, styled with marble and mirrors, shows that the original space had been renovated to some degree beyond its pre-American Civil War roots.
The Heritage Foundation has already taken some steps to "winterize" the home, covering the windows from the inside of the building with insulated panels.
Carlson and Rock compared the potential demolition of the home to the destruction or removal of statues and monuments during worldwide protests in 2020 centered around racial justice, with Carlson calling potential demolition of the home "an attack on the country itself."
"We hope to get this resolved in a good manner," Rock said on the program, "But if not, we can get some hillbilly [unintelligible] going on too."
Other national figures such as Williamson County resident Mike Wolfe of the reality show "American Pickers" have been vocal on social media about the property, with Wolfe arguing that the property can still be preserved and restored, saying in one Instagram comment that the Keeles have "told a number of individuals that he's tearing it down," and that, "The diplomatic approach has come and gone."
"The Heritage Foundation's message now is if you keep bugging him he will tear it down," Wolfe alleged in the same online comment.
Following the national attention, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County launched a frequently asked questions page on the home in which they state, "The Heritage Foundation agrees with the underlining goal of the Beechwood Hall movement: to retain a beloved and historic property. However, our approach to preservation advocacy is decidedly different than some local outlets and organizers."
The organization said that they are working "in good faith and in a spirit of collaboration" with Keele to "have respectful and frank discussions about the historical significance of their property, its current condition, and to make them fully aware of the resources available to them (historic or architectural consultants, grants, tax incentives, etc.) that make preserving historic properties a realistic endeavor."
Beasley told The News that they are working on a preservation plan that they hope to present to the owners in January.
Beasley said that as far as she knows, the property owners are currently working exclusively with the Heritage Foundation on exploring preservation options, and she said that neither Fox News nor Kid Rock have reached out to the Heritage Foundation.
“We're not opposed to passionate people in the community wanting to support preservation,” Beasley told The News. “That's what our community is really all about, historic preservation, but you have to look at every unique situation. These are private property owners, and so targeting them and alienating them or bullying them is not the best path forward.”
Beasely said that they have worked “collaboratively and had civil discourse” with the property owners, and plan to continue to be “fully engaged in preservation efforts.”
Keele issued a statement last month in which he said that there is no scheduled demolition, and that he and his wife have been "disappointed and saddened" by how their efforts have been portrayed, adding that they have "been forced to install cameras and hire security to protect the property from trespassers and others potentially placing the home and others in danger."
"My wife and I very much understand and appreciate the importance of local history and preserving our beautiful historic landscapes," Keele said. "To date, we have already placed over 350 acres of land in Williamson County in The Land Trust for Tennessee. We know we can’t please everyone, but it is our sincere hope that the majority of the interested parties can respect the process we are in with the Heritage Foundation and allow us to do a full assessment of Beechwood Hall over the coming months"
Beasley told The News that she's not sure why the Heritage Foundation has been targeted with allegations that they aren't interested in helping to try and save the home, but said that the organization's 55-year-history speaks for itself.
"It's a very important piece of history in our community, and we certainly want to convey not only the importance of the history, but also the path forward," Beasley said. "Because these are lovely people that steward this historic property, and we want to make sure they have every resource available to make the best decision when that time comes, and that's what we're working to do."
