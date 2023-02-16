On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) today announced the recipients of Tennessee Historic Development Grants, and several local institutions were among the organizations that were awarded.
Nearly $9 million was allocated to various projects across Tennessee with the goal of renovating and preserving Tennessee’s historic buildings.
TNECD also partnered with the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) to ensure that each proposal would maintain their historical integrity during any rehabilitation efforts.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County received a $300,000 grant from the TNECD’s Tennessee Historic Development Grant (HDGP), which is the maximum amount that can be given, to help fund the the preservation of the historic Perkins-Winstead-Jewell House as part of the Heritage Foundation’s planned Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens.
"We’re immensely grateful to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for awarding us with the maximum grant available," said Heritage Foundation president and CEP Bari Beasley in a news release.
"We’ve worked tirelessly towards executing generational plans on this unprecedented cultural community center and museum for Franklin. This important grant contribution is yet another powerful endorsement of our vision and the positive impact it will have on our community as well as on our shared histories and future. We’re so thankful to TNECD and the State of Tennessee and for the many donors who continue to help us bring Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens closer to reality.”
Franklin Grove is the Heritage Foundation’s largest preservation project in the 56-year history of the organization. The grant will help transform the Perkins-Winstead-Jewell House, more recently known as the O'More College of Design, into the Museum of Art at Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens.
"We’re thrilled that through thoughtful preservation and adaptive reuse we will be able to open the house to the public for the very first time," said senior director of preservation and education Rachael Finch.
"The house will remain a significant historic site, rehabilitated according to all U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Standards set forth by the National Park Service, by removing non-contributing additions, revealing the original rear of the house to the gardens along with the rehabilitation of the c1980s two storied mansard roof addition into a one-story support space, and provide fully compliant ADA restrooms."
Other local projects to receive funding include the American Heritage Society of Williamson County, which received $192,092 to rehabilitate the Merrill Williams House in Franklin; Five Points Properties, which received $112,500 to rehabilitate the White Building in Franklin; and Tulip Street Development, which also received the max of $300,000 to rehabilitate the Tulip Street Church in Nashville.
Various criteria must be met in order for a structure to be eligible for a grant. Eligible properties that qualify as certified historic structures are defined here.
Additional information about the grant, eligibility and application can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.