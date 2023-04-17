Undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested 21-year-old Josiah Ernesto Garcia after they said that he applied to a work as a hitman with a "parody website" because he "needed money to support his family."
According to a DOJ news release, Garcia began searching online for "contract mercenary jobs" in February when he found the website rentahitman.com.
"Originally created in 2005 to advertise a cyber security startup company, the company failed and over the next decade it received many inquiries about murder-for-hire services," the news release reads. "The website’s administrator then converted the website to a parody site that contains false testimonials from those who have purported to use hit man services, and an intake form where people can request services. The website also has an option for someone to apply to work as a hired killer."
Prosecutors allege that Garcia applied to be a hitman within the website and followed up his application with his government issued identification and resume, which included information about his membership in the Tennessee Air National Guard and his military nickname of "Reaper."
The DOJ said that on April 12, Garcia met an undercover FBI agent in a Hendersonville park where he was "provided with a target packet of a fictional individual, which included photographs and other information about the individual to be killed, and a down payment of $2,500," for what would have been a $5,000 hit.
"After agreeing to the terms of the murder arrangement, Garcia asked the agent if he needed to provide a photograph of the dead body," and Garcia was then arrested.
Agents said that they also recovered an "AR style rifle" from Garcia's home, and if convicted, Garcia could face up to 10 years in prison.
