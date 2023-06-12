A five-vehicle crash on Charlotte Pike at Brook Hollow Road killed a Kingston Springs man on June 9.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, 36-year-old Derek Doster was a passenger in a Jeep Gladiator, driven by 21-year-old Jonathan Mark Wingate, also of Kingston Springs, which they said was "traveling northeast on Charlotte Pike at a high rate of speed" when Wingate lost control of the vehicle.
The Jeep rolled onto its driver side and began to slide, causing four other vehicles to crash.
Everyone involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts except for Wingate and Doster, which resulted in "critical" injuries to Wingate, while Doster died after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
MNPD's Crime Laboratory will analyze a blood sample from Wingate to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in this fatal crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.