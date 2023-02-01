According to an affidavit filed in a Davidson County Court, police responded to the ALDI grocery store on Southpoint Parkway between the Nolensville town limit and Brentwood city limit on Jan. 22, after a man was allegedly brandishing a pistol.
That man, identified by police as 47-year-old Steven D. Dodd, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, one count of driving with a revoked license, one count of theft of property $1,000 or less, and one count fraudulent use of a credit card $1,000 or less.
The affidavit details that Dodd filled up a shopping cart with goods, before he allegedly attempted to steal the goods, but was followed out of the store by three employees.
“Defendant noticed the employees following him and was able to only get a couple of large bottles of Tide laundry detergent into his van before abandoning the rest of the items in the cart,” the affidavit reads.
“The defendant then threatened the three employees that he was going to shoot them.”
Police said that Dodd presented a black pistol before fleeing the scene in his van, which they said nearly struck one of the employees.
Police reviewed security footage from the store, and Dodd was arrested nearby without incident, before he was booked in the Davidson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.