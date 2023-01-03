A man was shot and killed in what police said was a “drug-related robbery” on Monday afternoon at Bellevue’s Aventura apartment complex, and now police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Amberwood Circle complex at 1:18 p.m. on Monday where they found 22-year-old Daniel Bonner suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said in a news release that Bonner was shot inside of an apartment after two unidentified men “broke into the apartment demanding money and drugs.”
Bonner was in the apartment’s bedroom and retrieved a gun as the robbery unfolded, which resulted in him being shot and those two suspects fleeing the scene after “taking items.”
Bonner was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
It’s unclear how many times Bonner was shot, the extent of his injuries, or if he was a resident of the apartment complex.
An email to residents from Aventura’s management, which was obtained by The News, acknowledged the incident, but did not offer any additional details.
MNPD is now asking that anyone with information about the shooting or the identities of the two suspects contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
