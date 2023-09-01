Nashville Mayor John Cooper signed a slew of legislation on Aug. 28 in an example of what his office called "unparalleled success" in getting his legislative agenda passed as his term comes to a close.
A signing ceremony took place on the steps of Nashille Historic Metro Courthouse alongside numerous Metro Council members and city staff.
That legislation includes:
- The full implementation of license plate readers across the city.
- A resolution approving a $19,500,000 grant agreement to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee for the purpose of creating the Housing Catalyst Fund using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds
- An ordinance limiting the number of entertainment vehicles that can operate downtown, with the Metro Transportation and Licensing Commission set to determine the number that best serves “public necessity and convenience"
- A "Traffic Bill of Rights" which requires traffic impact studies that precede significant property developments to assess the impact of developments on surrounding traffic to now include more expansive multimodal transportation analysis, as well as adding bond requirements
- A downtown noise ordinance, which requires speakers and amplifiers located within 10 feet of a door, window or other opening to be oriented inward to spare the streets and sidewalks from excessive noise as a safety precaution
- A food waste reduction resolution, which aims to see the Metro Government and greater community reach a target of a 50% reduction in food waste from 2017 levels by 2030
Cooper's term comes to an end as Nashvillians are set to elect their next mayor with candidates Alice Rolli and Freddie O'Connell in a runoff ahead of the Sept. 14 election.
