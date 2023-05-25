Metro on Wednesday sued the state seeking to block a new state law smoothing the path to renovations at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
Bristol Motor Speedway and Mayor John Cooper have proposed a multimillion-dollar investment in the racetrack that would allow for NASCAR to return to Nashville. The state law changed language in the Metro Charter requiring 27 Metro Council votes for demolition at the Fairgrounds Nashville, with significant changes now requiring just 21 council votes. The move was seen as easing the path to approval of a renovation financing plan, and was one of several legislative efforts aimed at Metro governance this session.
“The Legislature adopted this act for the express purpose of making technical changes to Metro Nashville’s Charter,” Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz said, via the Tennessee Lookout. “It does not apply and was not intended to apply to any other local government.”
The city is citing the state constitution’s Home Rule Amendment, which restricts state legislation aimed at a single local government.
Among the other state efforts this session to change Nashville’s government: A law cutting Metro Council in half, which has been enjoined by a court; a takeover of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority; and a move to put state representatives on the Metro Sports Authority, which would be involved in financing the racetrack renovations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.