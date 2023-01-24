Metro Water Services will begin bi-weekly curbside recycling pickup services for Nashville residents starting Monday, Jan. 30.
“This important increase in our curbside recycling services will divert significant waste from our landfills,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a Jan. 11 news release.
“Recycling is not just a matter of personal responsibility, it is a collective effort that has the power to transform our city and preserve our neighborhoods – it is a promise to create a future that is worthy of our children. I’m proud that we can deliver this new service to our residents.”
The city will give all residents who are currently receiving curbside services a new recycling collection schedule starting on Monday.
Residents can view their new collection schedule and sign up for collection day reminders online at Recycle.Nashville.gov or by downloading the Nashville Waste and Recycling App which is available for free on iOS and Android mobile devices.
The city said that the capital costs for the service will be funded through prior existing Metro capital budget allocations, as well as grants from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and The Recycling Partnership.
Mayor Cooper first proposed the increase in residential recycling from once a month to a bi-weekly schedule in 2021, citing the city’s goal of cutting carbon emissions by 80% by 2050.
The city also plans to generate 35% of its energy from renewable sources by 2025, with total renewable energy reliance planned in 20 years.
“Since Waste Services joined MWS a year and a half ago, we have been working towards stabilizing trash service and providing our residents with increased recycling collection services. Going from once a month to every other week recycling pick up not only meets our resident’s needs, but it also aligns us with our peer cities, is a win for Nashville’s Zero Waste Master Plan, and moves us towards a more sustainable Nashville.”
Residents who are interested in recycling more of their household waste can request a free additional recycling cart (limit of three per household) via hubNashville by calling 311 from within Davidson County or by visiting hub.nashville.gov.
More information about Nashville’s recycling programs can be found on the Metro Water Services website or by calling 615-862-5000.
