Members of Brentwood Fire and Rescue, Franklin Fire Department and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue have deployed to Louisiana where hundreds of wildfires have burned across the state.
As of Sunday, 17 parishes (counties) have declared states of emergency, and at least one person has died as a result of the fires, more than a dozen of which are active in a month that has seen more than 400 blazes, an “unprecedented” event.
The first responders make up the Tennessee Task Force Strike Team. They plan to deploy for 21 days and join emergency crews from across the nation who have responded to the fires.
"When asked, we didn't hesitate to offer assistance with the Louisiana wildfires," MFRD Chief Mark McCluskey said in a news release. "Efforts like this remind us that in times of a crisis, we must come together and offer hope and provide relief to those affected by the wildfires."
Louisiana law enforcement officials are encouraging citizens across the state to monitor wildfires in real time through the Wildfire Aware online map.
