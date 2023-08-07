Nashvillians may see a larger than normal military presence throughout the week as approximately 2,200 military, law enforcement and other emergency first responders take part in the 2023 Nashville Urban Terrain Exercise, which simulates the response to a “chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear event."
The exercise takes place from Aug. 8-10 and will see members of the U.S. Army National Guard’s Task Force 46 Command and Control CBRN Response Element Bravo, based out of Michigan, work with the Nashville Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management, Metro Police Department, Tennessee National Guard, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Vanderbilt University and other civilian partners.
Task Force 46 took part in a similar exercise in Philadelphia, and this week’s exercise will be the largest of its kind in Nashville’s history.
The public may see increased activity at Nashville’s CSX Rail Yard, Nissan Stadium, Bridgestone Arena and Vanderbilt University and area hospitals, as the exercises will include "urban search and rescue, decontamination, medical treatment and triage, and maritime and air transportation operations."
“During this week we will have an important opportunity to work together and plan for rapid response if something of this nature ever happens,” NFD and Office of Emergency Director Chief William Swann said.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper recalled recent disasters such as the 2010 flood and the 2020 Christmas Day bombing as he spoke of the importance of the exercise in a press conference on Monday.
“In each of those incidents, Nashvillians worked together to help our unique city heal and rebuild, and the exercises this week are going to help us learn how to incorporate new ideas to be a safer and more prepared city,” Cooper said.
Army officials said that Nashville was chosen this year due to existing relationships between federal, state and local agencies, as well as the risks and impacts of potential natural and man-made disasters to the growing city and region, including flooding and seismic activity.
“This exercise is going to stress all of our capabilities,” Tennessee National Guard Adjutant General Brigadier General Warner A. Ross said. “We’ll be able to identify all of those gaps and know where to better prepare for the next time.”
