Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Tuesday that they said attempted to rob a Bellevue bank.
37-year-old Mario Armstrong has been charged with attempted robbery, resisting arrest and evading arrest, and he may face federal charges.
Police said that Armstrong walked up to the Highway 70 South Pinnacle Bank drive-through at 4:55 p.m. and placed a handwritten note in the bank's tube system which stated "there was a bomb in the building and cash was to be sent back before detonation."
The bank manager called 911. Police said that Armstrong fled the scene on foot and was later arrested while walking near Hicks Road.
Police also said that Armstrong changed clothes behind another business and they found the clothes he allegedly had on during the robbery in Armstrong's backpack.
