Metro Nashville Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on the afternoon of May 6 after the child allegedly stole a school bus in Antioch and led a high-speed chase that ended just outside of Bellevue.
According to an MNPD news release, the unidentified child has been booked into Juvenile Court on multiple charges after stealing a school bus from Kipp College Prep on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch before "recklessly driving" into West Nashville by way of Briley Parkway and onto I-40 west.
"The 14-year-old, who is in state custody and living at an Antioch residence, hit the diesel fuel pump at Casey’s Market on Centennial Boulevard just before 4 p.m. He is also alleged to have attempted to run over a person at the market," the news release reads.
Police said that the teen also hit a car with the bus during the pursuit, which saw speeds of up to 65 mph before police attempted to disable the bus with a spike strip near the McCrory Lane exit.
"The teen evidently saw the spike strip, slowed the bus, and attempted to turn around in the middle of the west bound lanes," the news release reads. "Officers at that point ran up to the bus, broke out the door glass, and used a Taser as the teen was attempting to continue operating the bus. He was taken into custody without further incident."
The teen is now being held in the juvenile detention center where he is facing charges of vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a crash.
Due to the teen's age, no further information has been made public.
