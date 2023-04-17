Metro Nashville Police Department Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a three-month-old boy who was found dead inside of a West Nashville Apartment on April 10.
According to an MNPD news release, the Old Hickory Boulevard apartment is that of the boy's daycare provider, and police said that child's caregiver, 51-year-old Anne C. Jordan, was not at the apartment when the child was found dead by his unidentified mother and another parent.
Six other children ranging in age of up to 16 months were also found in that apartment and police determined them to be in "good health."
"Medical staff at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital reported that the deceased child did not have any obvious sign of traumatic injury or medical issues," the news release reads.
On Monday evening, hikers in the nearby Harpeth River State Park found Jordan "suffering from significant lacerations, apparently self-inflicted, to her arms," and she was flown by medical helicopter to a Nashville hospital. Jordan’s car was also found at the park and is being searched as part of the investigation.
Detective John Grubbs is leading this active investigation.
