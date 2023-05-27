A Nashville man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at Slate Apartments in Bellevue, and now police are seeking the public's help in investigating the case.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, 60-year-old Rodrigo Ernesto Aguilar was found dead outside of an apartment by an unidentified civilian at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.
Police responded to the scene and reviewed surveillance video, which they said showed Aguilar returning home from work around 1:30 a.m. He was then seen unloading his vehicle before he appeared to notice something off screen. He was seen walking towards the area where he was shot. Aguilar died at the scene.
Police previously responded to the area for a "shots fired" call just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, but they did not find a crime scene or victim.
Police ask that anyone with information about Aguilar’s murder call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward for homicide and cold cases.
