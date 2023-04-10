Several members of the Metro Nashville Police Department spoke at an April 4 news conference where they recounted their actions during the March 27 Covenant School shooting, including the officers who entered the school and killed the active shooter.
MNPD Public Information Officer Don Aaron introduced MNPD Chief John Drake who spoke along with Det. Sgt. Jeff Mathes, Det. Mike Collazo, Officer Rex Engelbert, and Midtown Hills Precinct Commander Dayton Wheeler, while Nashville Mayor John Cooper sat in attendance.
Engelbert, Collazo and Mathes all engaged the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, after Hale executed a "targeted attack" on the school and church, which took the lives of six people -- three children, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, and three school staff members, Cindy Peak, Mike Hill and Katherine Koonce.
In the days after the attack that shocked the nation, communities across Nashville and Middle Tennessee have mourned the victims.
Chief John Drake
“Last Monday was a day that we all hope we would never see anywhere, and especially here in Nashville,” Drake said. “We've trained for incidents like this for years with the thoughts that if it ever happened, we would not hesitate, we will go in and we will do whatever was needed for the safety of those involved.”
Drake said that “hundreds” of MNPD officers and civilian staff responded to the incident from taking 911 calls and dispatching units, to officers who entered the school, transported victims, helped to reunify families and connect them with counseling services and more, along with numerous other local, state and federal first responders.
“Rex Engelbert, Mike Collazo and Sgt. Mathes did what they were trained to do,” Drake said. “They formed together, they got prepared and went right in, knowing that every second, every moment wasted could cost lives, and I'm so incredibly proud of not only them, but other members of our police department as well.
“I watched video of officers who went into the school, took pulse of the victims hoping there was life and these people grabbed these kids and ran out of the school hoping to save lives, and I’m so incredibly grateful for them," Drake said, while also thanking teachers and staff of The Covenant School who helped to both keep students safe and aid officers in tracking down the shooter.
Det. Sgt. Jeff Mathes
Mathes, an 11-year MNPD veteran, said that he was organizing an office in the Midtown Hills Precinct when he heard the call.
"I knew exactly where it was based on my personal life, I do frequent that area. And I've always known that to be the church on the hill," Mathes said, adding that he and other detectives responded to the school, where he encountered Officer Engelbert, who is assigned to the downtown Central Precinct, someone he had never met before.
"Officer Engelbert opened the door for me," Mathes said. "Not knowing what I was walking into, I went through that door with purpose. I knew the gravity of the situation, what had occurred based on the context, the amount of callers, it was a serious incident."
Mathes said that they heard and received what they recognized as rifle fire as they advanced to the second floor.
“Once in that hallway, the smell of gunpowder was in the air,” Mathes sad. “It was also very smoky, obvious that there had been [gun]fire in that area very quickly."
"Doing what our training tells us to do in those situations and following stimulus [gunfire,] all of us stepped over a victim. I to this day don't know how I did that morally, but training is what kicked in. We then proceeded continually toward the sounds of gunfire, and then once we got near the shooter and the shooter was neutralized.”
Officer Rex Engelbert
Engelbert, a four-year MNPD veteran, was one of the first officers to enter the school and was in the area of the school by chance that morning as he was traveling to the Metro Police Academy to complete administrative work.
“En route there, that put me in the Midtown sector so I really had no business being where I was,” Engelbert said. “You can call it fate, God or whatever you want, but I can't count on both my hands the irregularities that put me in that position when a call for service came out for an act of deadly aggression at school.”
"I've been to I don't know how many false active deadly aggression calls -- Something told me it was time to really get to this one."
"Luckily, due to the bravery of two staff members, they stayed on scene, they didn't run. And they gave me concise, clear information for me to use to help anyone in danger," Engelbert continued.
Det. Mike Collazo
Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran who works directly under Mathes, praised the work of dispatchers, and said that when he arrived on scene, a school staff member led him to the glass door that had been shot out at the start of the attack.
“As I made entry into the school, I saw an individual that I believe has been identified as a janitor," Collazo said. “He was laid out on the ground, not moving.”
“The shooter wasn't shooting at that point. so just like Officer Rex, Sgt. Mathes, and every other officer that had gotten there, started clearing rooms as fast as possible, trying to find where the shooter was.”
Collazo said that at one point he was "upset" that he was encountering locked doors, but said that he later was "thankful" because school staff and students were taking measures to protect themselves as police cleared the first floor and searched for the shooter.
“Once we started getting the first shots, that's when everything kind of kicked into overdrive for us,” Collazo said. “We had gone up the stairwell, made our way down the hallway, that's when we ran or that's when I ran into that second victim laid on the ground. We had to push past the victim because we continued to hear more shots being fired.”
“Once the situation was ended with the shooter, like Sgt. Mathes and everybody stated, our job wasn't done,” Collazo said. “We knew that there were victims -- We had to pass those victims, so I immediately switched gears, left that scene and ran the route that we had just taken back outside.”
“I think it clicked for every officer that was on scene at that point, it was time to start trying to render aid to the victims and start evacuating the school, so we implemented our rescue Task Force protocol.”
Midtown Hills Precinct Commander Dayton Wheeler
"Immediately my stomach dropped when I realized it was a school," Wheeler, who oversees Midtown Hills Precinct operations said.
"I will tell you from witnessing these individuals and several other officers entering into the school, they reminded me of a scripture that said, 'Who shall I send?' and it says, 'Send me,' and I believe these individuals, along with every Metro Nashville police officer, fire department, personnel, that they answered that call."
Wheeler said that MNPD has received "an outpouring of support" from across Nashville and from around the world.
"Part of my role is to make sure the members of my precinct are taken care of continue to stay on top of them and communicate," Wheeler said. "I know each one of them has a great support system at home and at work, so I just wanted to add that the community as a whole has been tremendous through this entire ordeal."
The entire MNPD news conference can be viewed in full below.
