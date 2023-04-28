An arrest warrant has been issued against a 22-year-old man who police say was one of three people involved in the theft of more than $40,000 of luxury bags from the Louis Vuitton store in the Green Hills Mall on April 10.
According to an MNPD news release, Jamichael Alexander is wanted for the crime which already saw the arrest of 21-year-old Jayona Brown, who was charged with felony theft, and 27-year-old Angela S. Simpson, who was charged with organized retail crime.
Police said that the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. when five people entered the store and cut or ripped the bags from the security wires before fleeing the scene.
That stolen merchandise was then posted for sale online shortly by an account that police said was linked to Alexander.
Police ask that anyone with information about Alexander or his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
