Metro Nashville Police Department missing person/cold case detectives have released new information in a 2020 case in hopes of identifying a woman who was found dead in an abandoned house on Highway 70 near Bellevue.
According to an MNPD news release, the woman's body was found on November 26, 2020, inside an abandoned house in the 7000 block of Highway 70, with police adding that it's believed she died from an accidental drug overdose.
Police describe the woman as white, standing 5'4", weighing 225 pounds, and who appeared to be in her 20s. She had "reddish-brown wavy hair" and brown eyes.
Police also released a photo of a tattoo of a heart above a comma forming a semi-colon on the woman's left wrist, in hopes that it may lead to uncovering her identity.
Detectives ask that anyone with information about the woman’s identity or circumstances surrounding her death contact Cold Case Detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803.
