MNPD is seeking the public's help in locating "serial residential burglary suspect" Ronald McKnight.
According to an MNPD news release, 42-year-old McKnight is wanted on 32 outstanding warrants related to aggravated burglaries and a parole violation, including a January 2023 burglary on Georgia Avenue and 2022 burglaries on Lealand Lane, Berkley Drive, Sawyer Brown Road and Cabot Drive, where police said that McKnight stole a variety of items including electronics, musical instruments, and cash.
MNPD is asking that anyone with information on McKnight's whereabouts call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-7306.
