The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Monday morning house fire that caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the two-story Danton Court home at 9:12 a.m. where they found all of the occupants outside of the home, one of whom was using a garden hose to attempt to extinguish a fire inside of the attached garage.
"Firefighters rapidly established and advanced hose lines and used saws to cut the garage door and gain access," FFD said in a news release. "They quickly controlled the fire, preventing flames from extending into the living space."
The exact cause of the blaze has not been determined, but Franklin Fire Investigator Brian Daugherty said the fire appeared to have started near a 3D printer in the garage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.