One of the most iconic board games in history is getting a Music City makeover.
Monopoly is debuting a Nashville edition the fall of 2023, and residents will get a chance to vote on which local landmarks will be featured in the game.
From now through March 1, fans can email the game designers about which locations they think should be included in the game by sending their thoughts and ideas to [email protected].
The Nashville edition, which is set to hit shelves in early October of 2023, will see locally themed squares replace Boardwalk, Park Place, and others from the original game. It will also include Nashville-based versions of the 'Community Chest' and the 'Chance' cards.
“We aim to ensure that MONOPOLY – Nashville is an accurate portrayal of what locals love about their cities, so we would love for everyone to get on board and send us their recommendations of their favorites,” said Top Trumps representative Brooke Gorman in a news release.
“Anything and everything is up for consideration – The Grand Ole Opry, the Tennessee Titans, Ryman Auditorium, Lower Broad and Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Frist Art Museum, The Parthenon, Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, we want to know your favorite places to go in Music City and have to be on the board – so please get involved!”
The Nashville edition had a launch announcement at The Parthenon in Centennial Park in late January, which featured Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman and Mr. Monopoly himself, among others.
"Monopoly-Nashville Edition will bring a classic household game right to our own backyard, all while immortalizing our world-class institutions and celebrating our neighborhoods," said Shulman. "I'm thrilled to have such an iconic game celebrating our great city. Thank you to the team at Hasbro, Top Trumps and everyone who made this exciting opportunity possible."
