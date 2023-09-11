A Mt. Juliet cyclist was killed on Friday evening when she was hit by a truck on Highway 100.
23-year-old Alyssa Milligan was traveling on a bicycle with another cyclist near Harpeth Trace Drive at approximately 6:45 p.m. when she was struck by the passenger side of a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Milligan, a well-known athlete who was a member of the Nashville Triathlon Club, was thrown off her bike and died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Metro Nashville Police said that the 46-year-old driver told officers that he saw a cyclist ahead of him on the right side of the roadway's fog line, and he attempted to change lanes, reporting that "after looking over his shoulder, the cyclist was suddenly in front of him."
Police identified the driver as Maryville resident Donald Mashburn, who they said did not show any signs of impairment when they said he failed to yield the right of way to Milligan.
The crash remains under investigation and charges could be filed against Mashburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.