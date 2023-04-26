A multi-agency investigation has resulted in the arrest of three people on aggravated burglary stemming from an incident in Franklin on April 20.
According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office news release, at approximately 12:30 a.m. on April 20, Franklin Police officers responded to a "burglary in progress" on Belle Brook Drive in Franklin, after the unidentified homeowner called 911 and reported that a man was taking items from her home.
An FPD officer arrived on the scene and pursued a silver Honda Pilot which had been spray painted black but lost the vehicle.
Later that morning, WCSO deputies located the vehicle abandoned in a wooded area near their last known location, and a citizen tip led the Brentwood Police Department to the same area where law enforcement said that they located two adult males and one juvenile female along with property stolen from the Franklin home.
One of those men was identified as 38-year-old Marquez Guillermo Muvillo who, according to court records, is listed as homeless.
Muvillo was charged with aggravated burglary (habitation), attempted aggravated burglary (habitation), theft of property $1,000-$2,500, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs -- .5 grams or greater of cocaine, and possession of schedule VI drugs.
He was arraigned in court on Wednesday and is represented by a public defender.
The second unidentified adult male suspect was admitted to a local hospital for treatment “for health issues unrelated to this incident” and will be charged upon release.
The unidentified juvenile female is facing unknown charges due to her age.
