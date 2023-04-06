A bill establishing a limited carveout for doctors performing abortions is on its way to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk after passing in the Senate 26-1 Wednesday.
SB0745/HB0883 lists ectopic pregnancy, a dead fetus and molar pregnancy as exceptions to Tennessee’s strict abortion ban. It allows doctors to use “reasonable medical judgment” to prevent death of a pregnant patient or spare them from the irreversible, severe impairment of a major bodily function. It also clarifies that no exception exists if a pregnant person threatens to end their life.
On the Senate floor Wednesday, Democratic senators introduced amendments to add exceptions for rape and incest, but each effort failed.
Some clinicians supported the bill when it was introduced, at which point it allowed doctors to use their “good faith judgment” when treating a patient. The bill ultimately became what Republican legislators referred to as a “compromise bill” to appease anti-abortion organization Tennessee Right to Life.
Under Tennessee’s trigger ban, medical professionals can be charged with a felony for performing an abortion, protected only by an affirmative defense in court if the procedure was done to save the life of the mother. When SB0745 passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in March, clinicians told the Post that removing the affirmative defense clause from the law was a small win, though allowances were still too limited.
On Wednesday, Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis) presented an amendment to revert the bill back to its original form — the version that garnered clinician support.
“This bill falls short of providing protections for the health and the life of the mother,” Lamar said. “It is not bringing abortion back — it is giving sick women the chance to save their life.”
Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) also introduced an amendment to reintroduce the “good faith medical judgment” standard. Both amendments were tabled via 25-4 votes.
Sen. Charlane Oliver (D-Nashville) tried to add an exception for rape and incest, which was tabled with a vote of 18-7. Earlier this session, a bill that would add exceptions for rape or incest was shelved, despite support from GOP House Speaker Cameron Sexton.
Finally, Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) introduced an amendment to provide an exception for children who are victims of rape or incest. It was tabled with a vote of 17-6.
