The U.S. Department of Justice announced a settlement agreement with Nashville Acupuncture Clinic (NAC) following allegations that the Bellevue clinic violated the False Claims Act. NAC will now pay the federal government $300,000.
According to DOJ news release, prosecutors said that NAC submitted false claims to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for “non-reimbursable acupuncture for which the claims were not authorized, not allowed as coded, or lacked supporting documentation,” conduct which they said occurred from 2017-2020, during which time the VA reimbursed NAC for false claims.
“Health care fraud is a top priority of this office,” U.S. Attorney Leventis said. “We will continue to aggressively pursue anyone involved in fraud against government programs. Whether it be a corporate entity, a clinic, or an individual provider, those who seek to exploit federal health care programs for financial gain can expect to be the focus of our civil and criminal enforcement efforts.”
The allegations came about following a 2021 internal audit by the VA - Office of Inspector General which estimated that improper payments for acupuncture totaled an estimated $137 million nationwide during fiscal years 2018-2019.
“The VA OIG is committed to using all available resources, including proactive data reviews of medical provider billing to identify any billing practices that are statistical outliers. Today’s settlement is a result of those efforts,” Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s Mid-Atlantic Field Office Special Agent in Charge Kim Lampkins said. “This civil settlement is a testament to the VA OIG’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of VA’s healthcare programs and preserving taxpayer funds."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.