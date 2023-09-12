Nashville officially has a new sister city.
Erbil, located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, joins the list of Nashville's other sister cities including Belfast, Northern Ireland; Caen, France; Chengdu and Taiyuan, China; Edmonton, Canada; Kamakura, Japan; Magdeburg, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; and Tamworth, Australia.
More than 100 community members joined Nashville government and community leaders in welcoming the Kurdish delegation at the Nashville Downtown Public Library after a week of events across the city.
Those events included visits to the National Museum of African American Music, The Hermitage Mansion and Museum, John Overton High School, Ft. Negley, the Grand Ole Opry and a Nashville Sounds game, while they also dined at The Hermitage Hotel, Tansuo and Prince’s Hot Chicken, and met with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
"The bonds between Nashville and Erbil transcends geographical boundaries, and it fosters cultural understanding," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said.
"Hopefully, this partnership will open doors for economic collaboration, and that businesses from Nashville and Erbil will find common ground to explore new markets and opportunities, and that there will be a people-to-people connection forged through the sister city relationship, to enrich the lives both of Nashville and Erbil, and to collaborate on various humanitarian and social initiatives to build solidarity to strengthen our friendship and compassion, through knowledge and understanding with each other."
In the 1970s, Nashville became the home of a handful of Kurdish refugees who helped to grow the Kurdish community to more than 20,000 residents, the largest in the United States, in what Cooper called a "great achievement and friendship and partnership."
Erbil is the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, a region in the north of the country, and one of the largest cities in Iraq.
"Every single one of the Kurdish people who came here to live in the city, they all have their own special stories," Erbil Governor Omed Xoshnaw said through an interpreter.
Xoshnaw thanked his hosts and several organizations, including Nashville nonprofit Kurdistan Cultural Institute, and noted the longstanding diplomatic and military partnership between the U.S. and the Kurdish people, who live in a region that stretches across portions of Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria.
"We would like to develop this relationship to a new level, to have economic [partnerships] nations, more educational schools with higher education, and with any other peers," Xoshnaw said, adding, "I hope that this will be a stage for Kurdish people and for freedom."
The event included several other speakers, live poetry readings, refreshments and a panel discussion following the ceremony.
