The Nashville Fire Department has a new "all-hazards" ambulance, becoming the city's 32nd full-time ambulance.
Medic 24 provides 24/7 emergency medical services to Northwest Nashville's growing Bordeaux area but can respond to emergencies city-wide as needed, with an expectation to help improve response times.
“Our department continues to grow, and we can add more ambulance coverage to the community as a result of the additional staffing provided through Metro Nashville Davidson County’s Operating Budget.” Director Chief William Swann said. "We are constantly assessing our call volume and the best way to better serve the residents and visitors of our community.”
In 2022, NFD responded to more than 254,550 medical calls, an 8% increase over 2021, while the department's EMS division made 81,900 medical transports in 2022, a 4% increase over 2021.
“It is important for us to continue to expand with the city,” Deputy Director of EMS Operations Fred Smith said. “Not only will this additional ambulance help us reduce response times, but Medic 24 will also help relieve the heavy workload our EMS professionals already have due to the high call volume."
