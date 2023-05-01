A Nashville man and his mother have been found guilty of federal charges for their role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
32-year-old Nashvillian Eric Gavelek Munchel and 59-year-old Lisa Marie Eisenhart, of Woodstock, Ga., were both found guilty of conspiracy to commit obstruction and obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies, as well as entering and remaining in a gallery of Congress, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
Munchel was also found guilty of two additional felonies, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and unauthorized possession of a deadly or dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds.
A sentencing hearing for the duo is set for Sept. 8.
As previously reported, Munchel, a Nashville bartender, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Nashville on Jan 10, 2021, after internet sleuths helped to identify him just hours after the riot that saw supporters of President Trump leave a Trump rally in Washington D.C. and storm the Capitol.
This was due, in part, to a widely-circulated photograph by Getty Images Photojournalist Win McNamee which showed Munchel wearing a tactical vest with a Tennessee state "thin blue line" patch and carrying plastic restraint zip ties and a holstered taser, earning him the name “Zip-tie guy” online.
Prosecutors said in a Department of Justice news release that Munchel stole those plastic restraints from a closet inside of the Capitol.
“As they approached the Capitol building, they saw other rioters fighting with police and encouraged them to do so. They experienced police wearing body armor and using chemical irritants and gas to repel rioters like themselves, but they were not deterred. Instead, even though they were aware their actions were unlawful, they pushed forward, past police lines, and entered the Capitol building. Once inside, they penetrated all the way to the Senate Gallery,” the news release reads.
“While inside the Senate and carrying the stolen restraints, Munchel and Eisenhart wondered aloud where the 'traitors' and 'cowards'—meaning the Senators—had gone. Later, both Munchel and Eisenhart gave statements to a reporter in which they acknowledged that their actions were intended to intimidate Congress.”
While the protest-turned-riot involved thousands of people, hundreds of people stormed the building, breaking in and looting and vandalizing the building while fighting police. One police officer was killed by rioters, while dozens more were injured.
Police also killed one woman who was recorded charging the interior of the building with a group as the Senate was in session certifying the 2020 election.
The FBI has asked that anyone with information on participants of the Jan. 6 insurrection or connected plots of violence, including the placement of two pipe bombs in the nation's capital, contact the FBI here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.