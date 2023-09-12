A Nashville man has been charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony evading and reckless driving after leading a pursuit and "striking" a Williamson County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Friday.
Deputies initially attempted to pull over a Toyota Camry, driven by 21-year-old Curtis Fletcher, on Hillsboro Road around 4:30 p.m. when WCSO said that Fletcher fled the scene in the car, "striking" a WCSO vehicle.
Deputies soon ended the pursuit, but Metro Nashville Police located the car after it crashed on McCory Lane.
WCSO said that Fletcher then fled on foot and was arrested while attempting to escape by river.
More charges may be filed against Fletcher who does not currently have a court date.
