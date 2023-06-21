A Nashville man has been arrested for two Brentwood Bank robberies that occurred over the last month.
On June 20, the Brentwood Police Department announced the June 12 arrest of 30-year-old Antonio “Tony” Peebles in connection with the May 24 robbery of Pinnacle Bank on Franklin Road and the June 12 robbery of the Wilson Bank and Trust on Harpeth Drive.
No weapon was displayed in either of the incidents in which no injuries occurred. The amount of money stolen in the robberies has not been disclosed.
Police said that Peebles confessed to both robberies, and he’s being held in Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, and his case is expected to be transferred to a federal court in the near future.
Peebles was previously arrested in 2018 in connection with four bank robberies, three in Brentwood and one in Nashville.
BPD Assistant Police Chief Jim Colvin told The News in a phone call that Peebles was not immediately identified as a suspect as he has been incarcerated in a federal prison, from which he was released in April.
Peebles also previously served state prison time for which he was sentenced to 10 years with a 2018 release date, although the details of those charges, time served, and actual release date were not immediately available.
