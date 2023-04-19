A Nashville man was killed in a single-car crash in Franklin in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 15.
According to a Franklin Police Department news release, just after midnight emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Bridge Street and First Avenue North, where for unknown reasons, a car traveling east on Bridge Street crashed through a guard rail, struck a utility pole and landed in the Harpeth River.
"Franklin Police Officers and Firefighters were able to free the unconscious driver from the partially submerged vehicle," the news release reads, and despite life-saving attempts, the driver, 28-year-old Zachary Riggs, of Nashville, died at the hospital. Riggs was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
"Our prayers are with Zachary’s family as they cope with his unexpected loss," FPD Public Infromation Officer Lt. Charlie Warner said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
