The Nashville Office of Emergency Management announced the repair of three of the city’s more than 100 Outdoor Tornado Warning Sirens, including one in Bellevue.
Those three newly-repaired sirens include locations at 8146 Coley Davis Road, 5141 John Hagar Road and 2749 Smith Springs Road, all of which had motor repairs and were tested on Feb. 21.
“You may not have heard the test as the sirens are not meant to be heard inside of homes or buildings,” Nashville Office of Emergency Management said in a news release.
A full list of the city’s tornado sirens can be found here.
