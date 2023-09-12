A Nashville woman was wounded in a Friday night road rage shooting on I-440 West, and now Metro Nashville Police are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.
The shooting occurred at 8:50 p.m. near the I-65 interchange when an unidentified driver of a car opened fire on a Toyota Prius driven by Davidson County Chancery Court Judge I’Ashea Myles who was struck by broken glass.
Myles' 25-year-old friend and front-seat passenger was shot in her hand and leg and is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for the "non-life-threatening" injuries.
Police called the incident "an apparent random act of road rage."
"A late model white sedan with glossy paint and a temp tag was traveling at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic," NPD said. "The white car came upon the Prius, which was traveling in the left lane of I-440, and passed it on the left shoulder. The white car then swerved into a lane to the right of the Prius and slowed down as shots were fired into the passenger side."
The victims released the following joint statement:
“We’d like to thank our friends, family, neighbors, and the entire Nashville community for the outpouring of support after this unfortunate and dangerous road rage incident. The generosity and caring nature of the Nashville community is something special, and our family certainly feels that right now. We also want to thank the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Nashville Fire Department, the emergency first responders, and the medical team at Vanderbilt Hospital for their heroic efforts last Friday night. We are deeply saddened and angered by this senseless attack and hope those responsible are caught and brought to justice. We again thank everyone for their support as well as understanding our request for privacy.”
Police released photos from a TDOT traffic camera of the suspect car, and they are asking that anyone with information about the car or the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.